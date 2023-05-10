10th Assembly Leadership: Reps Member commends President-elect Tinubu, APC for zoning

The member-elect for Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, Dr Patrick Umoh has commended the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress for zoning positions of leadership of the 10th Assembly to different geo-political zones to ensure fairness, equity and justice.

Speaking to newsmen at the sidelines of the ongoing induction programme for the incoming National Assembly members, Dr Umoh said he was particularly excited by the adoption of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio by the APC as her consensus candidate for the Senate Presidency.

According to Dr Umoh, the former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Akpabio has the competence and capacity to steer the affairs of the 10th Assembly to make legislations that will raise the living standards of Nigerians and work with the President-elect to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

“I must commend the wisdom of the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu and the National Working Committee of the party for the adoption of Senator Akpabio and Senator Barau Jubrin as the preferred choice as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively and Hon Abbas Tajudeen and Hon Ben Kalu as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

“We from the South-South, the economic nerve centre of Nigeria are particularly happy that we have been given the opportunity to produce the Senate President in the person of Senator Akpabio since the dawn of this Republic, in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

“The trajectory of Senator Akpabio in public service whether as Governor, Senator or Minister has been uncommon. Over the years through his political sojourn, Akpabio has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, vision, and experience that would be crucial in leading the Nigerian Senate.

“There is no doubt about his passion for development as witnessed during his administration as Governor of Akwa Ibom State and I have no doubt that he would seize the momentum of his adoption to make the party and indeed all Nigerians proud about this choice,” he said.

The House of Representatives member-elect appealed to other contestants who were not favoured by the zoning arrangements of the party to sheathe their sword and rally round the preferred candidates in the interest of the unity of the party and indeed Nigeria.