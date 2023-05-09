King Charles’ Coronation:  What Tiwa Savage said about her son

By Nehru Odeh

Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, is over the moon. Still basking in the limelight after her spectacular performance at the King Charles III coronation concert, Savage on Monday opened up about how elated she feels about the opportunity she had to perform on the world’s stage.

Watch video of her performance below:

Still, she expressed her emotions in indescribable terms with reference to her. eight year old son Jamil.

The singer, who fondly refers to herself as Number One African Bad Girrl took to her Twitter account on Monday 8 May to expressed how glad she is to have performed at the star-studded concert on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle following King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on Saturday.

Savage tweeted : “One day I will tell my son that this is “Tiwa Savage” she tweeted it alongside the video of her spectacular performance.

Recall that Savage, with her mellifluous voice, thrilled the audience with “Keys to the Kingdom,” a song she recorded with Mr Eazi and featured on Beyoncé’s Grammy award-winninv album “The Lion King’’ released in July 2019.

A high point of her performance was when she left the audience screaming with joy when the two ‘Bata’ (Talking drums) drummers who came to play beside her showcased their skills.

The inspirational song, a blend of the traditional Yoruba language and English, aims to motivate one to keep pushing through and defeat doubts.

Still, another important feature of Savage’s performance on stage is that it was, accompanied by an orchestra that included violinists, drummers, and backup singers who sang in Yoruba and English.

The concert also featured performances from global music icons like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, Andrea Bocelli, and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Savage’s reference to her son is instructive. Aside from the fact that it shows how grateful she is to have had that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it also goes a long way to show how she values that performance and the high regard in which she holds her son.

Despite her busy schedule which takes her across the globe, Sayage does not neglect her motherly duties to her son. Fond of him, she posts his pictures and videos on social media and does not fsil to shower expensive gifts on him on his birthdays.