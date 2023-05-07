IGP files charge of fraudulently obtaining N25 million charge against Lagos business man  five others

Akin Kuponiyi

Inspector General of Police has filed three count charge of, conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence against a Lagos business man Yemi Ogundein, three orders,Mayowa Janet Ogundein,Ahmed Alli, Olubunmi Alli and two limited liability companies Meetneeds Investment Services Limited and Mayor Farms and Agro Services Limited,who were alleged to have fraudulently obtain farm produce valued N25 million from one Kola Sobowale.

Meanwhile, Lagos Federal high court has fixed 24th of May,2023, when all the defendants will be arraigned. In a three count charge filed before the court by the Police Legal team from Force Criminal investigation Department Alagbon Ikoyi, led by Barrister Onyeka Ekeweozor,it was alleged that, Yemi Ogundein,Mayowa Janet Ogundein,Ahmed Alli,Olubunmi Alli,Meetneeds Investment Services Limited and Mayor Farms and Agro Services Limited and others currently at Large on the same date time and place with intent to defraud did fraudulently obtain the sum of Ten million Naira from one Kola Sobowale. Meanwhile,the counsel to the defendants Prince(Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho SAN,has filed an application before the court, urging the court to quash the charge as it does not contain any or sufficient material to show that the defendants has any prima facie case to answer. The three count charge as filed before the court by the Police Legal team from Force Criminal investigation Department Alagbon Ikoyi, led by Barrister Onyeka Ekeweozor

COUNT I:

That you YEMI OGUNDEIN, MAYOWA JANET OGUNDEIN, AHMED ALLI, OLUBUNMI ALLI and others currently at large sometimes in 2016, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit obtaining money by false pretense and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 8 (c) of the same Act.

COUNT II:

That you YEMI OGUNDEIN, MAYOWA, JANET OGUNDEIN, AHMED ALLI, OLUBUNMI ALLI, MEETNEEDS INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD ., MAYOR FARMS AND AGRO SERVICES LTD. and others currently at large on the same date, time and place, and in the aforementioned jurisdiction of this honorable court with intent to defraud did fraudulently obtain farm produce valued Twenty Five Million Naira (N25,000,000.00) from one KOLA SOBOWALE in the pretext that you will pay immediately after its delivery, a representation you know to be false

and does not believe to be true and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(a) and(b) of the Advance fee fraud and other fraud related offences Act,2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act