Tinubu, Wike call for culture of maintenance of public Properties

*Hints on judicial reforms

*Debunks some media reports on FG refunds of monies spent on federal roads

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has challenged public officers who are beneficiaries of government properties to develop the culture of maintenance.

He also congratulated the Judges living or dead whose names were inscribed on various floors of the newly Commissioned Magistrate Court Complex today Thursday May 4,built by the Rivers State Government the is named after retired Chief Judge of the State, Justice Iche Wenenda Ndu retired.

Tinubu also hinted on plans for judicial reforms by his incoming administration to make it easier for the dispensation of Justice in country and enhance self accountability and judicial autonomy.

Tinubu also used the opportunity of Commissioning the today, Thursday, May 4, to debunk the report some media outlets that he rebuffed the demand of Governor Nyesom Wike that the federal government should refund monies spent on roads and flyovers built on federal roads.

He described such media reports as “poverty of thinking” because as a President-Elect he is not constitutionally allowed to enter into financial commitment in area of expenditure for the outgoing administration at the federal level.

He reiterated his appreciation to the Government and people of Rivers State for warm hospitality accorded him during his two days visit.

Tinubu stated his commitment to be fair to all in his administration and commended Governor Nyesom Wike for being beacon of national unity by his words and actions.

Earlier, Wike had decried the lackadaisical attitude of public officers who do not maintain government properties put under their care as theirs.

He said his administration felt that some members of the Judiciary who rose from the ranks as Magistrates to Judges whether living or dead be immortalized by naming some parts of the complex after them.

The President-Elect has since left the State.