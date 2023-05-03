Tinubu inaugurates 12th flyover, commends Wike’s stand on Presidency for South

*Wike calls on FG for review of Procurement Law to avoid abandoned projects

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his principled stand that the presidency must return to the southern part of Nigeria in promotion of fairness, equity and justice.

He said it takes man of integrity to stand by personal conviction without caring whose ox is gored.

Tinubu made this remark while commissioning the Rumuola- Rumuokuta flyover which is the 12th and longest of them all built by Wike’s administration in Port Harcourt today, Wednesday May 3.

On the request for the refund of the state funds used in building the flyovers on federal roads made by Wike, Tinubu jocularly said the since the used and enjoyed by the people of the state, he does not see any need for a refund by the federal government.

“But you have to lobby me for that”, Tinubu said.