Tinubu inaugurates 12th flyover, commends Wike’s stand on Presidency for South
Tinubu inaugurates 12th flyover, commends Wike’s stand on Presidency for South
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 2:41 pm
Tinubu in Port Harcourt
*Wike calls on FG for review of Procurement Law to avoid abandoned projects
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his principled stand that the presidency must return to the southern part of Nigeria in promotion of fairness, equity and justice.
He said it takes man of integrity to stand by personal conviction without caring whose ox is gored.
Tinubu made this remark while commissioning the Rumuola- Rumuokuta flyover which is the 12th and longest of them all built by Wike’s administration in Port Harcourt today, Wednesday May 3.
On the request for the refund of the state funds used in building the flyovers on federal roads made by Wike, Tinubu jocularly said the since the used and enjoyed by the people of the state, he does not see any need for a refund by the federal government.
“But you have to lobby me for that”, Tinubu said.
Tinubu in Port Harcourt
He expressed appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike and the people Rivers State their contribution in his victory at the polls.
He assured that he came to the State to fulfill the promise he made during the campaign to be back to commission the 12th flyover.
Tinubu expressed happiness at the unprecedented hospitality accorded him by the people and government of Rivers during the visit coupled with the declaration of a public holiday.
Earlier, Governor Wike had itemized the names of the twelve flyovers so far built by his administration.
He used the opportunity to advise that the federal government should consider amending the Procurement Law which makes it difficult to allot required funds to start and finish projects at record time without abandonment.
The Governor said that his administration had amend the Procurement Law to enable it finish all projects initiated by his administration and awarded to Julius Berger PLC and completed and commissioned within a record time.
The flyover commissioned by Tinubu
Among those in President-Elect’s Speaker House of repsentatives, Gbajabiamila,entourage are Governor Seye Makinde,Oyo State, Kayode Fayemi, of Ekiti, governor of Jigawa, Ebonyi and others.
What do you think?