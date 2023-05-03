Return home to APC, let’s work together, Oyebanji tells Segun Oni

When he visited Chief Segun Oni, his challenger in the gubernatorial election, in his Ifaki country home yesterday, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State waved the olive branch. He told Oni, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to come back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the words of Oyebanji: “I am here to debunk the notion that you don’t return from court and become friends.

“For me, I believe litigation is part of the electoral process and I appreciate His Excellency for pursuing the electoral matter up till the apex court and not recourse to self-help,” the governor said.

Biodun and Oni apart from discussing the socio-economic and political development of Ekiti State and “how to reposition the state for greater prosperity.” The Guardian reported further that the Ekiti Governor used the opportunity to inform Oni of his intention to set up a council of former governors whose objective would be to drive development of the state.

Earlier, Oni, who together with his wife and some political associates received the governor, thanked him for the visit, which he said, confirmed the fact that Ekiti State development was of paramount interest to the governor.

Oni, who said the meeting was the best he had attended this year in view of the sincerity of the governor, stressed the need to build a virile Ekiti State based on unity of purpose because Ekiti was already left behind among comity of states and all hands should be on deck to reposition it.