Nonesense! I was not detained at Heathrow Airport, UK – Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has explained what actually happened to him at Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom (UK).

According to him, he was not detained at Heathrow Airport in the UK, he was “merely stopped for a routine immigration check.”

He said this in an interview with Arise TV on Monday night, insisting that he was never arrested and that the routine immigration check lasted less than 20 minutes.

“I was stopped for a routine immigration check in the UK because it appears that my identity was duplicated by someone.

“I was never arrested. I was treated with due respect and walked through the VIP process. Everything lasted less than 20 minutes,” Obi said.