JUST IN: Wike declares public holiday for Tinubu’s visit to Rivers

JUST IN: Wike declares public holiday for Tinubu’s visit to Rivers

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3:02 pm


Wike and Tinubu

Wike and Tinubu

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State give the President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a rousing welcome.

The President-Elect during his two days official visit to Rivers State is scheduled to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday, 4th May 2023, respectively.

Governor Wike, in a State broadcast on Tuesday said during Senator Tinubu’s presidential campaign visit to Rivers State, he had indicated intention to have him commission some strategic projects in the State after the general elections.

He said a formal invitation was sent to the President-Elect after the general elections, which he graciously accepted.

Governor Wike explained that the proposed visit to Rivers State is Senator Tinubu’s first official visit to any State since he emerged as the President-Elect of Nigeria.

According to him, by this visit, the President-Elect will join the long list of distinguished Nigerians the State had hosted to either flag off or commission landmark projects.

“For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-Elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-Elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect rousingly.

“Furthermore, all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order.”

Governor Wike has therefore, enjoined Rivers people to come out in great numbers and give, “our amiable President-Elect a rousing welcome during his visit.”

Ends

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    MTN Headquarters in Nigeria 2 mins ago

    MTN changes recharge activation/data bundle codes
    Wike and Tinubu 1 hour ago

    Wike declares one day public holiday for Tinubu’s visit to Rivers
    Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio: asked to be proactive in the inauguration of the board 3 hours ago

    Why I Have Ambition to Lead the Senate – Akpabio
    4 hours ago

    Media As Bridge Between FIRS and the Tax Paying Public
    Iwuanyanwu: quits politics 5 hours ago

    Iwuanyanwu: My plans for Ohanaeze Ndigbo
    6 hours ago

    Nonesense! I was not detained at Heathrow Airport, UK – Peter Obi
    9 hours ago

    Economist: Dismantle Trade Barriers to Sustain Growth, Dangote Urges African Countries
    The 100 housing units delivered by OSSAP-SDGs for IDPs in Gwoza LGA of Borno State 9 hours ago

    SDGs: Orelope-Adefulire Unveils 300 Housing Units, Other Projects For IDPs In Borno