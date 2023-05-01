Wali, SAN, regains freedom from his abductors 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Okey Wali, a Senior Advocate Advocate of Nigeria,SAN, and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association,NBA, who was kidnapped about two weeks ago, in Port Harcourt,has regained his freedom.

Chairman of NBA Port Harcourt, Mr Victor Benibo and close family sources who confirmed his release did not state the exact time and manner of his freedom. It was not also clear if ransom was paid and how much.