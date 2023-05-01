Wali, SAN, regains freedom from his abductors 

Wali, SAN, regains freedom from his abductors 

Monday, May 1, 2023 8:26 pm


Okey Wali,SAN, a former National President of Nigeria Bar Association,NBA, Kidnapped in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Okey Wali, a Senior Advocate Advocate of Nigeria,SAN, and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association,NBA, who was kidnapped about two weeks ago, in Port Harcourt,has regained his freedom.

Chairman of NBA Port Harcourt, Mr Victor Benibo and close family sources who confirmed his release did not state the exact time and manner of his freedom. It was not also clear if ransom was paid and how much.
 Benebo said on Monday that he had spoken with his family members who confirmed that he was released quietly and that he was having some rest.
It would be recalled that last week women from Rumualogu, his immediate community in Obio-Akpor local area, held peaceful protest blocking Alakahia street asking for his immediate freedom from his abductors. They expressed worry of the delay in either rescuing him by security agencies or unconditional release from Kidnappers.
Wali was abducted by men in military camouflage fatigue by Obiri-Ikwerre axis of East-West road after killing two of his aides.
The legal luminary and for Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers State had earlier been abducted in October 2014 and released after spending about two in week kidnappers’ den.
At the time of filing this report, the state Police command is comment on freedom of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

