Copyright infringement : IOC slams N2b suit on producer of Olympic Milk

Akin Kuponiyi

Registered Trustees of Nigeria Olympic cmmittee and the International Olympic committee have dragged a Limited liability company Nutricima Nigeria Limited who are producers of Olympic Milk before a Federal high court sitting in Lagos over an alleged passing off and infringing of it’s name”OLYMPIC”

In the ensuing international legal hostility,the plaintiffs are urging the court to order Nutricima Nigeria Limited company to pay them the sum of two Billion Naira,being general, exemplary and punitive damages for the unauthorized use, passing off and infringement of thier name”OLYMPIC”and usage of the plaintiffs’ goodwill, , integrity and name without due authorization and licence, for which they have suffered as a result of the unauthorized, illegal,wrongful usage of the trade name “Olympic by the defendant for the production of it’s milk ,”Olympic Milk” and organizing Olympic 5-A side football tournament.

In a 22-paragraph of amended statement of claim filed before the court ,by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mrs Abimbola Akeredolu,the plaintiffs averred:

Recognizing that sport occurs within the framework of society, sports organizations within the Olympic Movement shall have the rights and obligations of autonomy, which include freely establishing and controlling the rules of sport, determining the structure and governance of their organizations, enjoying the right of elections free from any outside influence and the responsibility for ensuring that principles of good governance be applied.

The Plaintiffs further averred that the International Olympic committee became associated with the trade name and identified as the trademark owner of the name “OLYMPIC” as far back as 1894 and by its charter, became the exclusive owner of the name “OLYMPIC” to the exclusion of any other person and has its members in all countries of the world and the Registered Trustees of Nigeria Olympic committee is an authorized user of the International Olympic committee trademark within the territory of Nigeria.

The Plaintiffs averred that they recently became aware as it came to their knowledge that the Nutricima Nigeria Limited Company, without due authorization, consent and approval has been using the exclusive and trade mark name of the Plaintiffs (Olympic) to manufacture and sell milk and organizing Olympic 5-A Side football tournament or any sporting events in the name of “Olympic” within the territory of Nigeria.

The google search conducted on the website of the Defendant, Facebook and WhatsApp in respect of the unauthorized, illegal and unlawful user of the name “OLYMPIC” revealed active use of the name “Olympic ” by the Defendant for the production of milk, advertisement, promoting, and organizing Olympic 5-A-Side football tournament, advertisement and promoting ambassadorship of notable persons in the electronic media, Newspapers, social media, Facebook.

The exclusive generic name “Olympic” the Defendant is using to manufacture/sell milk, organize Olympic 5-A Side football tournament and advertise same is the same with the exclusive trade name of the Plaintiffs “Olympic” which the wrongful, unauthorized, illegal and unlawful usage is intended to mislead, cause confusion and capable of leading the public to believe that there is a sort of symbiotic association or collaboration between the Plaintiffs and the Defendant or that the Defendant has due authorization of the Plaintiffs to make use of its exclusive and trade name “Olympic” in the manufacture,

Production sale and advertisment of the Milk product called “Olympic Milk”.