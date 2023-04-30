Mike Adenuga at 70: A legend through the mirror of Yoruba proverbs

By Akeem Lasisi

“At least when history is written, it will be said that Adenuga did it differently.”

These are the words of billionaire businessman, Dr Mike Adenuga. The Globacom founder had so expressed his mind in the course of business discussion about a decade ago. But the essence of the assertion seems to be more real now as he clocks 70, mounting with style the summit of age, dream and an enviably robust success.

The fact is that whether it is telecoms, oil and gas, banking, real estate, construction or others in which he has left an indelible mark, he could not have been the only player in the sector. However, he seems to derive inner joy in not just only conquering each space, but also in having been himself – having done things differently, exactly the way he wanted and still wants to. Here is how the Yoruba put such a mindset in a proverb: Ọlọ́tọ̀ ní t’òunọ̀tọ̀. Ọ̀tọ̀ ni ti Tọ́lú, ọ̀tọ̀ ni ti Tọ̀lú. Ọ̀tọ̀ ni ni Tọ́lùwò. Ọ̀tọ̀ ni ti tọ́lu-tọ̀lu! Translation? Hmmm. Wahala, as the notorious artiste, Portable, would say. Anyway, here is my translation, at least in my own way too! Oloto says his life is so unique that he cannot be compared to Tolu, Toluwo or any other Tolu-Tolu.

The opening quote is actually taken from a book of Adenuga’s sayings, titled, Memorable Quotes Of The Guru. The quotes are presented in a hilarious manner, but they reveal a lot about the philosophy of the icon: his disposition to life, business, family, nationalism, charity, human relations and more. They largely mirror the personality and inner thoughts of the man whom you won’t see every day making speeches. The evergreen book thus serves as a consolation as it bridges the gap between the enigma and society. This is as the publication is highly educative and entertaining. More importantly, unlike in my initial general review of the work not long ago, I find it intriguing connecting it (the assertions) to some Yoruba proverbs, a way of situating much of Adenuga’s perspectives in the Yoruba worldview. Perhaps the cultural reflection will serve as a little tribute to the man who has also done a lot for tourism, arts and entertainment, especially through the sponsorship of prizes, festivals, events and the Glo Ambassadors scheme that launched many of Nigerian entertainers onto glory.

Consider this quote of his with its proverbial counterpart: “Honestly, God has been kind to us.” È̩dá tí kò bá mọ’nú rò ni ò nímọpẹ́ dá: It’s only an ingrate that does not realise the need to thank God. This shows that the man behind the billions also knows how to be sober before God, after all, Now here are other quotes from the interesting book: “If we don’t develop our country, no foreigner will come and develop it for us.” The Yoruba too say, ‘Onílùú kìí fẹ́ kó tú’: The indigenes (and residents alike) will never want their town to become desolate. Another: Ẹlẹ́rùu níígbé níbi tó ti wúwo: The owner of a luggage lifts the heaviest part of it. Adenuga’s other assertions are enclosed in quotation mars:

“Anybody can be a moneybags, but to be successful you have to be able to add value.” Ohun tó ń bẹ lẹ́yìn Ọ̀fà, o ju Òjé: Oje may be next to Offa, but it’s certainly not the end of the journey. Also: Ohun tó ń bẹ lẹ́yìn ẹ̀fà, ó ju ẹ̀je. (Seven may be next to six, but there are many, many other numbers after it.

Hear Adenuga again: “Rule No 1: The Chairman is always right. When he is wrong, refer to Rule No 1 Bí adájọ́ bá gbékun lémú,ẹnu ọ̀daràn kọ́ la ti fẹ́ gbọ́ ọ: Even if the judge’s nose is laced with mucus, no one expects the accused to say so.

“If I have worked so hard to put this together, I will not allow anybody to rubbish it for me.” Olójú kò ní fojú ṣílẹ̀ kí tàlùbò kó wọ̀ọ́: No one will leave his own eyes widely open till talubo jumps inside the eyes. Please, in the spirit of the legend’s celebration, don’t ask me the meaning of ‘talubo’. Just picture it! This will thus explain why he at times takes unusual decisions – which others might consider irrational.

“You don’t have to throw away the little water you have simply because there is a sign that there is going to be rain.” A kìíbọ́kúkù òjò ká da’mi inú agbada nù, torí òjò tó sú le má rọ̀: You don’t pour away the water in the clay bucket just because the sky is rumbling’ it’s not every cloud that bears rain. This proverb is, indeed, one you will find in Akinwumi Isola’s romance fiction, O Le Ku.

“What can be done today should never be deferred to tomorrow.” As is possible in other contexts, several Yoruba adages capture Adenuga’s thought here: Ọjọ́ a bá ríbi nibi wọlẹ̀. (You bury evil that day you sight evil.) Omi gbígbóná kìí gbẹ́nu ú pẹ́. (Burningly hot water is never allowed to tarry in the mouth.) Gbígbóná làá jòpòlọ́, torí bó bá tutù tán, yíyi níí yi: (It’s better to eat the toad when it’s still very hot because its meat becomes too stubborn when cold.) The question is: does anyone eat toads? Just an idiom!

“You should shape up or I yank you off that job.”

Fúnra kèrèngbè ni yó sọ ibi t’áá f’okùn sí lọ́rùn òun: A gourd points to where to put the rope while tying it.

I am the Chairman. I am not only in office but I am also in control. Bó ṣe wù kí ẹ̀yìn alágbàro se gànnàkù tó, ẹni tó gb’óko fún un lọ̀gá ẹ̀: No matter how stoutly built the weeds clearer is, the farmer who employed him is still the master.

I may have been born at night, certainly not last night. Mo dàgbà ju tèṣín; mo ti kúrò lọ́mọ àgbékọ́rùn r’oko: I’m older than I was last year. I’m no more a child the farm-bound mother hangs on her neck.

“I know what I am talking about here. We live here. You cannot know the land better than us.” A kii mo iya Oso ju Oso lo: You cannot know Oso’s mother more than Oso himself.

“Uncle, don’t sleep. The rich don’t sleep. You pay people to sleep for you.” Ìdúró kò sí, ìbẹ̀rẹ̀ kò ṣí f’ẹ́ni tó gb’ómọodó mì: When a man swallows a pestle, he should know he has simply said ‘Bye’ to rest.

“My absence for 18 months has corrupted all of you. Now that I am back, all that nonsense must stop.” Ológbò tàjò dé, èkúté ilé ẹpara mọ́: All rats dash disappear once the cat returns from a journey.

“It is ok to dine and wine every now and then with the ownership but hierarchy should not be lost on you, please.” Oko kìí jẹ́ ti baba t’omọ kó má láàlà: Even when a father and son jointly own a farm, there will still be some boundaries here and there.

“You go around aggrandising yourself; but what about the man who pays the money?” Àkẹ́yinjẹ kò mò pé ìdí ń ro adìẹ: The man who relishes eggs never feels the pain the hen goes through while laying them.

“Money we have, money we don’t have, we are spending it on equipment.” Owó la fií peéná owó: You spend money to make money. Also: B’ọ́dẹ bá rò’sẹ́ rò’yà, bó bá p’ẹran kọ̀ ní fẹ́nì kan jẹ.(If a hunter has to consider all the ordeals he passed through while hunting, he will not share the game with anyone.)

“As a businessman, I ask myself: If I’m going to drop a supplier, who am I going to replace him with?” Èrò ni gbẹ̀gìrì, bí a kò bá ròó, kíki àbaadì nii ki: To prepare good gbegiri soup demands knowing the art of stirring it, otherwise you get the wrong texture.

“When a man has made a little money, he might as well spend a bit of it to buy some honour and prestige.” O ń wá owó lọ, o pàdéiyì lónà. Kín lo tún fẹ́ fowó rà láìí ṣe iyì? Honour and prestige may just be the essence of wealth.

In life, you must always have a back up to a back up. Ọ̀nà kan òwọjà, ó dífá fún tísà tó ń ta búrẹ́dì: Life thrives on multiple streams – like the case of the teacher who also sells bread.

*Akeem Lasisi, journalist, poet and public affairs analyst, wrote this originally for The Guardian