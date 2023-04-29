Popular transporter and owner of Iyare Motors Abel Omoruyi is dead

Saturday, April 29, 2023 12:35 pm


Abel Omoruyi

 
By Nehru Odeh
Popular transporter Abel Omoruyi, aka 007, is dead. Omoruyi, who until his demise, was the  Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Iyare Motors died on Friday night.
Iyare motors is one of the most popular transport companies in Nigeria, with headquarters in Benin-City, Edo State.
Omoruyi’s death was announced by Mr. Igbinidu Charles Osaretin on his Facebook page.
“Rest in Peace
Mr. Abel Omoruyi (JP)
Chairman/CEO of Iyare Motors
Astute businessman, philanthropist and community leader.
Egba Community and millions of your admirers will surely miss you,” he wrote.
Though information about his death was sketchy as at the time of filing this report, a report by Infopowerng says the Mr. Abel had been sick for a while.
Ever since the news of his death broke, social media has been buzzing with many paying tributes to him.
Omoruyi was a businessman, philanthropist and community leader who introduced one of the best ultra-modern bus transportation services in Nigeria .
Recalled that the wife and daughter of the transport magnate were kidnapped in March 2014 in Benin-City. They were abducted in the Ugbor area of the city on their way home from work.

