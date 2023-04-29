N5.6b illegal banking operations : Court adjourns trial till June 28

Akin Kuponiyi

A. Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria, has adjourned till 28thJune this year,to commence the trial of Lagos business man Adewale Daniel Jayeoba and his father Emmanuel Adewumi Jayeoba alleged to have defrauded non suspecting members of the public to the tune of N5.6b.through illegal banking operations.

Also to be tried alongside the two defendants,is thier company Wales kingdom Capital Limited,alleged to have been used to carry on the illegal banking business.The defendants are currently on bail.

In a fourteen count charge,filed before the court,by the, Economic and Financial Crime Commission,prosecuting counsel, Barrister Rotimi Oyedepo IseOluwa SAN,it was allegedly stated that, Adewale Daniel Jayeoba and Emmanuel Adewunmi Jayeoba between 2019 and 2020, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court conspired amongst themselves to use the aggregate sum of N5,697,029,685 (Five Billion, Six Hundred and Ninety seven Million, Twenty nine Thousand, Six hundred and Eighty five Naira), which sum they reasonably ought to have known forms part of thier unlawful activity to wit: carrying on banking business without valid license and they thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act. Summary of the amended charge as filed against the Defendants are as follows:

That you, Adewale Daniel Jayeoba, Emmanuel Adewunmi Jayeoba and Wales Kingdom Capital Limited between March 2019 to March 2020 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court without valid license did carry on banking business to wit: receiving from the public into your current account deposit of the total sum of N20,500,000 (Twenty Million, Five hundred thousand Naira)