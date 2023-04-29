All New Honda HR-V debuts in Lagos Nigeria

By Daniels Ekugo

Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited {HAWA} has unveiled the all-new Honda HR-V Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Nigeria.

The new generation HR-V is supported by a five-year/100, 000 warranty, in addition to five-year free service including labour and parts availed to the owners within the period of the warranty.

Briefing Journalists on the new HR-V innovations in Lagos, the management of Honda Automobile Western Africa explained that the sub-compact SUV is expected to follow the trail of success blazed by its predecessor.

According to Head, Sales Marketing & Logistics Department, Remi Adams, the new-generation HR-V was introduced as a smart versatile SUV that represents another step in Honda’s commitment to a greener world with less emission.

The high point of the ceremony was a test drive. The all-new HR-V is powered by Honda’s 1.5 litre powertrain technology, delivering a blend of efficiency and responsive performance.

Carrying on with the concept of meeting the exacting needs of modern consumers, the new model achieves a rare balance of premium SUV styling and exceptional spaciousness, with compact dimensions and easy entry and exit for passengers.

According to the company, the new generation HR-V embodies Honda’s simple, clean, modern design philosophy already seen in the Accord.

Defined by the same key design concepts of function and beauty, the compact coupe-inspired silhouette is familiar yet exciting in appearance, with a playful character and confident SUV stance.

Its sleek stance is achieved by increasing ground clearance by 25 mm, now a total of 195mm GC and reducing the front overhang further reinforce the robust SUV appeal.

The clean simplicity of design is realised through the car’s smooth surfaces, with exterior design features incorporated into the body shape. For example, the headlights, unique body-coloured grille and distinctive lower mesh grille seamlessly integrate with the forward-protruding nose shape and front quarter panels, giving it a more sculpted appearance and creating a sleek, bold expression.

The body sides present a contemporary, noiseless aesthetic, with a crisp horizontal shoulder line running from the rear as far as the front headlights, generating a sense of forward momentum.

The protruding front section and pulled back A-pillar combine to create a premium long bonnet, visually moving the cabin volume rearwards and further accentuating the sleek coupe-like proportions.

The combination of utility and aesthetics is evident in the simple, elegant tailgate design, which neatly integrates the tailgate door handle within the three-dimensional rear panel.

Aerodynamic improvements are achieved without the need for unnecessary design features that often compromise styling. Interior design, class-leading spaciousness

Inside the new HR-V, every design element is dedicated to achieving a sense of generous spaciousness and airiness that connects occupants to the outside world, with levels of comfort and practicality unrivalled in the sub-compact SUV segment. Contemporary fabrics and textured materials create a solid, premium feel, with the quality of soft-touch materials.

The interior was designed with a focus on space and light to elevate the sense of airiness in the cabin. This airy feeling is amplified by a unique ‘Air Diffusion System’ where L-shaped vents are positioned in the top corners of the dashboard. This new system addresses a disparity in traditional vent configurations, where passengers often feel uncomfortable with air flowing directly onto them.

Particularly worthy of note is a new driving position, which is 10 mm higher than the previous model. In addition, windows that are designed to admit as much light as possible, which are aided by the horizontally orientated, noiseless instrumental panel to the flat line of the bonnet. Furthermore, the mirror attachment has moved lower down the door, improving visibility around the three-quarter area when turning thereby preventing blind spot situations.

Honda’s next-generation body stabilising front seats feature mat-structure support, replacing the previous spring set-up, which helps prevent fatigue on long journeys and increases comfort in everyday use. For additional comfort while driving, the interior controls are optimally positioned as close as possible to the driver’s field of vision.