Osinbajo to speak in Nairobi at 2023 MO Ibrahim Governance Forum, Themed “Global Africa”

*Holds bilateral meetings with Kenyan President Ruto, UK Minister for Africa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be in Nairobi, Kenya, this weekend where he will participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend with the theme “Global Africa.”

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa.

The Forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African Continent.

Vice President Osinbajo has been invited as one of the guest speakers alongside other world leaders such as Kenyan President William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Donald Kaberuka, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, among others.

Specifically, Prof. Osinbajo will attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony later today and speak at the first session tomorrow. He will join other leaders to discuss “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.”

At the opening ceremony, the VP would join the latest Mo Ibrahim Laureate President, Mahamadou Issoufou who would be celebrated in person at an event to be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world. (Issoufou is the immediate past president of Niger who won the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership. He is the sixth recipient of the prize, which recognises and celebrates excellence in African leadership.)

Besides participating in the IGW, the VP is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP.