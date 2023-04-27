UK PM Sunak in letter to Tinubu: “Together, we can expand our partnership further”

UK PM Sunak in letter to Tinubu: “Together, we can expand our partnership further”

Thursday, April 27, 2023 4:03 pm


UK PM Sunak and Nigeria’s President-elect, Tinubu

As the countdown to May 29 when President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to hand over power to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, continues, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the UK has joined the ranks of world leaders who have extended hands of fellowship to the coming administration. He solidified it by writting a letter Tinubu.

Sunak, as contained in a story published by TheCable, said that he “looks forward to working” with Tinubu who won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in February.

Sunak, according to the report, added that he hopes to welcome Tinubu to London in April 2024 for the second Africa Investment Summit.

He said the summit will be a “key moment” to strengthen UK-Nigerian business partnerships “in order to create jobs and growth, increase bilateral trade and investment, and support your aim of boosting Nigeria’s export competitiveness”.

The prime minister said the UK will continue to support Nigeria in addressing its security challenges through the sharing of expertise and tools.

“The UK has been a longstanding partner of Nigeria and we stand ready to support your efforts to build peace, unity and prosperity in Nigeria. The UK Government welcomed the opportunity to hear your priorities when you met the Minister of State for Development and Africa last year. I am proud of our work supporting access to education and healthcare, improving governance, and helping meet the humanitarian needs of those affected by conflict,” the letter reads in part.

“Together, we can expand our partnership further, including by strengthening our trade and investment relationship for the mutual prosperity of both our countries through an Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership.

“I also hope to continue our work in addressing the security challenges facing Nigeria and the wider region. Such challenges are not limited by borders; it is vital that we share expertise and tools to combat them. The National Security Adviser looks forward to further dialogue with your National Security Adviser later this year.

“The deep bond between our two nations comes not only from our shared heritage and the links between our people, including through education, the arts, and sport, but also our unique relationship through the Commonwealth.

“We can take pride in its values of democracy, good governance and cooperation. Through this forum, we will continue working in partnership to tackle global challenges like climate change, with its unique impact on Nigeria and your wider region, I believe our shared leadership on this can play a vital role.”

Sunak added that his government will continue liaising with Tinubu and his team “through the transition period and following your inauguration”.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    No fuel subsidy removal for now – FG
    4 hours ago

    Why Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t deserve forgiveness
    5 hours ago

    How Donald Trump raped me, 77-year old writer, Carroll tells court
    IPOB members on parade 7 hours ago

    IBOB to Buhari: Perish the thought, Nigerians won’t forgive you
    9 hours ago

    Obi to INEC: You are not even handed at all 
    10 hours ago

    Tinubu to commission Rumuola-Rumuokuta flyover, Magistrate Court -Wike
    Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 11 hours ago

    FG Sets Delivery Dates for Lagos/Ibadan Highway, Second Niger Bridge
    Aliko Dangote 1 day ago

    How malaria spread can be stopped