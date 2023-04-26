BEN’S Cargo International Company, two others face trial over importation of Canabis.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023


packaged cannabis

Akin Kuponiyi
    A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria,has adjourned till 27th April,2023, for the trial of a man and a woman, Nnochiri Chidinma Promise,Edward Omatseye and a limited liability company Ben’s Cargo International alleged to have imported Canabis Sativa into the country to commence.
     The defendants who have been arraigned before the court,have been granted bail,after they pleaded not guilty.
     In a three count charge filed before the court by, the National Drug law Enforcement Agency’s(NDLEA) prosecution counsel Barrister Augustine Nwagu,it was alleged that Ben’s Cargo International,Nnochiri Chidinma Promise,Female,39 and Edward Omatseye male,37,conspired with two men Benjamin Isikwei and Igoh Ubiribo,who are now at Large during the inward clearance of cargo on Turkish Airlines from United State of America at Nacho import shed Muritala Mohammed International Airport  imported into Nigeria 32.70 Kilograms of Canabis Sativa
    The two count charge as filed before the court by NDLEA prosecutor, Barrister Augustine Nwagu.
COUNT 1
That you Ben’s Cargo International: Nnochiri Chidinma Promise, female, 39 years old and Edward Omatseye, male, 37 years old sometime in November 2022 conspired with Benjamin Isikwei (now at large) and Igho Ubiribo (now at large) to import32.70 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, Heroin of LSD and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
COUNT 2
That you Ben’s Cargo International, Nnochiri Chidinma Promise, female, 39 years old; Edward Omatseye, male, 37 years old; Benjamin Isikwei (now at large) and Igho Ubiribo (now at large) on or about the 19th day of November,2022 during the inward clearance of cargo on Turkish Airlines flight from United States of America at NAHCO Import Shed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja – Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority imported 32.70 Kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine,Heroin of LSD and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(a)of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

