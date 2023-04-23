Kenyan preacher, Paul Makenzie, and  church members he asked to starve to death

Kenyan preacher, Paul Makenzie,

I just watched, on Al-Jazeera, Paul Makenzie, the Kenyan preacher alleged to have told followers to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus, grinning like he’d been nominated for a prestigious award. Before climbing into a police pick-up van, he waved like a matinee idol acknowledging cheers from fans.

He showed no sign, however faint, that many of his followers have died or in critical state. He seemed beyond bother. The report showed his followers’ corpses being dug up like cassava tubers. I doubt if the image would have moved him. He was ice-cool. But how do these kooky ideas get sold and bought?

How can any sentient being believe this kinda shit? Cows may. Goats may. Not very sure monkeys would, which may make them a higher life form than some of those we think are homo sapiens. Last month, I watched American Apocalypse and John of God. The latter is a documentary on David Koresh of Waco, Texas, infamy. The latter is on a Brazilian charlatan, who claimed to perform spiritual sugeries and other hokum.

Both men sexually assaulted followers, who still thought of them as divine. Bewildering. In what languages, alphabets or images is the communication that lobotomises followers rendered? Starve myself or take a lecherous and sexually depraved kook as divine? At gunpoint, maybe.

This is worse than mental.