Queen Naomi: Remarry Ooni with six wives? Perish the thought

Queen Silekunola Naomi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, in this interview states why she cannot remarry the monarch. Naomi narrated that Ooni, in October 2022, married his sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi, a few days after Ooni married his fifth wife, Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, from Ile-Ife, Osun State. He had earlier married Mariam Anako from Kogi State and Ashley Adegoke from Lafogido royal house in Ile-Ife.

Adebukola Bombata was the Ooni’st wife in 2008 but the marriage did not last. Ooni, in 2016, married Zainab-Otiti Obanor from Edo State but after 17 months, an end came to that matrimony. The other wives of Ooni include Elizabeth Akinmuda and Tobi Phillips.

He married Naomi in 2018 but the union ended in December 2021.

You started ministry at a very young age. It means you are a woman of different parts. How did it all happen?

I started ministry at a very young age, or let me say that I started to have a good relationship with God at a very tender age. Before I got to know the Lord, I was having some supernatural experiences. However, at the age of nine, I gave my life to Christ, and got baptised with the Holy Ghost with evidence of speaking in tongues. I went through primary and secondary schools at the Akure Academy before I got admitted to Adekunle Ajasin University. I became popular there.

I was going to 18 years when I got God’s call to start my ministry formally, and I went into evangelistic ministry. For some reasons, I could not continue at the university at that time; that was because of the call. I was doing fine academically; I came out with flying colours in anything I did at that time. However, one was stronger than the other.

I continued full-time until I was 25 and got married. I am still in ministry; many assumed that I got married and stopped ministry. I had several crusades while in the palace, and I have gone on outreaches; we have videos to back it up. I am currently back in school, studying at the Elizade University.

You started ministry at 18, what was the reaction of your parents and why start at such a tender age?

The hand of God upon me was very evident. I was born into a very strong Christian family. My parents have a background in ministry. It wasn’t strange the things happening around me and to me. The manner in which I was operating at that time; you know when a child tells you, ‘Daddy, don’t go out today, this and this will happen’. And it would happen exactly how I prophesied it. For a child at that time, I am talking about the 1990s, to wake up and say I am going on a seven-day white fast, dry fast for three days, you will know that it has to be the hand of God, nothing else.

You clocked 30 recently, what do you consider as your greatest achievement?

Ah, there are quite a lot. You know, for a 30-year-old, people who are three decades ahead of me may not have achieved the things I have achieved in this little time I have spent on earth.

I am super excited to be the proud mother of Tadenikawo. It is a whole lot; that’s a great achievement that will take precedence over all other achievements I have had.

In ministry, if we need to put together records of the things I have done, including gathering thousands in the presence of the Lord; many souls and lives have been touched, changed and transformed. I have been instrumental to a lot of people’s successes. You will see 50-year-old people calling me their mother. They are not calling me mummy because I was married to a king, but because of the impact I made in their lives. It is quite a lot.

Financially, I am not in a bad place. When you look at me spiritually, career-wise as a public speaker, I am a voice; that’s huge.

Let’s go to your birthday message that you posted on your Instagram page. You stated, ‘I gave the devil a punch right back in its face. Isn’t that grace?’ What do you mean by that?

Yes, I think even the devil knows that it’s true it got a punch right in the face. You know the devil is actually not a person as we look at it. The devil is a bunch of evils and when you are hit in a way that; imagine somebody shoots at you but you have a bulletproof vest on. Having a bulletproof vest doesn’t mean you won’t have your back on the ground due to the impact of the hit, but you’re going to bounce right back up, and the shooter will be wondering how did this person rise again. That’s what I meant when I said that. You know when you stand up and see your shooter, what do you do? You shoot right back.

In practical terms, can you share instances or life experiences of giving the devil a punch?

I’ll speak briefly. There are certain things that happen in your life that are extremely private; they happen behind the camera. Because of the way my life has been out there for a couple of years, people assume that they know everything going on with me. But that’s a lie; you only know what we put out there.

It’s alright even for men to cry. And you know, somehow, people know that it was a big hit when I announced my divorce, because it was breaking news all over the place. And the devil must have thought that it would be the end, but look at me. I am still here right up in the devil’s face. As I said, the devil is not a personality; the devil is a bunch of evils. It is huge for someone who is not even up to 30. Because I have a ministry and all, it is giving me fuel in my lamp and it keeps me going.

Is there anything you will like to share about life in the palace?

I am hesitant about speaking on my experiences in the palace. But in my usual way of talking, it was a bittersweet experience. Details, I will not be sharing, but it was a bittersweet experience. There were really sweet moments and there were really bitter moments. It is not yet time to talk about it because some things are meant to just teach you by yourself. I believe the messages are just for me at the moment, when God wants to enlarge and expand on it and make it a message for the whole world, then I will hear his words and talk about it.

Lessons learned are personal and they have helped in shaping me. I am enjoying 30 so much; 30 makes me really strong. I am too innocent; I think I entered the palace too innocent and soft, but life is not like that, you have to be strong, bold and courageous.

How does it feel to produce the crown prince of Ife?

Can you clarify that?

You know, ‘Eni ti won gbe iyawo bo wa ba ko kin garun’. I don’t know how God plans to do it because He is my event planner. But there is a big event waiting to happen (if you are) talking about that aspect of my life.

Hmmm, you see this queen, it will take a strong king to get me; I am single.

Is there a possibility of reconciliation with the Ooni?

I am going to answer that question with a question. As I have been speaking to you for the past one hour, do I look like someone who can survive in the midst of six mature and strong women? No! She is but a soft, strong, gentle woman and I can’t be a square peg in a round hole.

Continue reading in the source: The Punch