Fani-Kayode: Court of Appeal Quashes Corruption Charges Filed Against Me

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, one time Aviation Minister and member of APC Presidential Campaign Council, today said the Court of Appeal had quashed the charges filed against him, Nenadi Usman, former Minister of Finance and others at the Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the misappropriation of N4.6 billion and money laundering.

The case, according to him, lasted for seven long years.

“It was the second time such would happen. That is, when charges against me would be quashed.

In 2008, he was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos and was prosecuted by the EFCC for the misappropriation of N19.5 billion.

Like the second case, it dragged on for seven years.

According to sources, lawyers from both sides (Fani-Kayode and EFCC) were present when the verdicts were delivered via zoom at the Appeal Court.

EFCC charged Fani-Kayode alongside Nenandi Usman, before a Federal High Court in Lagos on an amended 17-count charge of money laundering. The two served in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, whose tenure ended in 2007.

Also charged was Yusuf Danjuma, a former chairperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Ltd.

The EFCC had earlier preferred a 17-count charge of N4.6 billion money laundering against the defendants before the former trial judge, Mohammed Aikawa.

After a few adjournments, the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos scheduled the continuation of the trial of Fani-Kayode and three others for April 25 2023.

On Friday, Fani- Kayode tweeted with eclat:

“Yesterday the Court of Appeal quashed the charges filed against me, the former Minister of Finance Nenadi Usman and others at the Federal High Court in Lagos by the EFCC for the misappropriation of 4.6 billion naira and money laundering.

The case lasted for 7 long years.

Glory be to God!

This is the second time the Lord has done this and it is a testimony of His goodness and mercy.

History records that in 2008 I was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos and was prosecuted by the EFCC for the misappropriation of 19.5 billion naira.

Again the case lasted for 7 long years.

Thanks be to God, I was discharged, acquitted and cleared of all charges in 2015.

Yesterday the Lord did it again.

On both occasions His grace and mercy fought for me and my innocence spoke for me.

God is awesome in battle and faithful to His own!

He is my shield, my glory and the lifter of my head!

Glory be to His name!”