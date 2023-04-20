Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu now Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

The new President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo is now Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a native of Ikeduru in Imo State. He replaces Amb. George Obiozor, one time Director General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, who died in December 2022.

This was revealed today in Enugu by Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

In the words of Ogbonnia, in conformity with the doctrine of necessity, the NEC had “at the demise of Obiozor directed the people of Imo State to find a credible replacement for Obiozor for the post of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.” Thus, the Imo State Council of Elders, led by Eze Ilomuanya presented Chief Iwuanyanwu to Governor Hope Uzodimma as “the consensus candidate” of the Council to lead Ohaneze.

Iwuanyanwu is to finish the tenure of late Prof. George Obiozor who died in 2022.

Ogbonnia said: “The various reactions from the members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze and from all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide indicate wild jubilations with the news that Iwuanyanwu, the Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze, has been selected as a replacement for Obiozor who died in 2022.”

“Before now, Iwuanyanwu is one of the finest amongst the Igbo; a philanthropist par excellence, massive employer of labour, robust creative thinker, brave soldier, accomplished engineer, astute business mogul, industrialist and sagacious politician.

“Beyond the above attributes is the general outcry for the prerequisites or the required persona for the Office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,” he added.

Ogbonnia, however, pointed out that a President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, must, as reported by The Star, “also detach himself from any governor and should have the courage and moral authority to reproach or condemn a governor or any high office holder who went against the Igbo interest or public norms.”

The publicity secretary “explained that a President General must also show capacity in many respects and had the courage and convictions to channel Igbo interests to the President of Nigeria without compromises.

Iwuanyanwu, he said, was the highest employer of labour, at least in the entire East of the Niger, adding that his Foundation had offered scholarships to over 10, 000 indigent students across the country.

He said that Iwuanyanwu had also donated to universities to create conducive environments for learning; built churches and other community facilities.

According to him, Chief Iwuanyanwu has held various offices, received many awards and belong to different groups.

At the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Iwuanyanwu has served as Chairman in the following Ohanaeze Committees: State Creation Committee, Planning and Strategy Committee, Political Committee, Constitution Drafting Committee and currently, the Chairman, Ohanaeze Elders Council.”