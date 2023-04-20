Diobu Cult Gang  War Spreads: “Asari” suspected Cultist Shot Dead 

*Asari’s corpse disappears at crime scene.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Suspected cultists on Wednesday night(April 19,2023) about 7:55pm shot and killed man in his mid twenties popularly Known as “Asari” at Ekwe/Ikwerre road, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Eyewitnesses account disclosed that the said ‘Asari’ was standing with some persons when about five armed men came out from a car and shot him thrice and fled the scene.

A visited to the scene and from sources showed that the killing was said to be as a result of supremacy war between two suspected factions of Deygbam cult groups. The names of the splinter groups are ‘History’ and ‘Blackies Houses’ also said to be affiliated to the D12 and BS houses of Deygbam cult groups respectively. They were said to be engaged in a shoot out at Elechi beach Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt, last Tuesday (18, April,2023), where two persons were feared dead. Even though the Police confirmed the shoot out at Elechi beach but they claimed that no life was lost.

However, we learned that the shooting caused serious chaos as passersby,road users and commuters scampered for safety while road side traders within the scene closed business for the day.

In an interview with Comrade Godstime Ihunwo,Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Nkpolu Orowonrukwo Mile 3, Diobu, under Diobu vigilante said that

“At about 8pm today 19th April 2023, we heard two gunshots at Ikwerre road/Ekwe street, opposite Bishop Okoye street. We quickly rushed down to the scene and saw a young man known and called ‘Asari’ laying dead and immediately we approached the Nkpolu Police station to tender our report. The bizarre aspect of the whole scenario is that before the report be at the Police station the dead body had been removed.

“As we and the Police were coming back to inspect the corpse,we got a report that some unknown gunmen drove with one Jetta and one Mazda and made away with the corpse.

“I want to seize this opportunity to call on the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities as the Police and the vigilantes are on ground to restore sanity in the area”.

So far, the Rivers Police Command was yet give a clear details on the latest shoot out and the killing of alias “Asari”.