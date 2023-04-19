Nonesense! Sekibo, Opara Not Suspended – PDP tells Rivers Chapter

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 8:06 am


Austin Opara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, has dismissed  the purported suspension of Senator Dr. George Thompson Sekibo and Rt. Hon. Dr. Austin Adiele Opara from the Party by the respective wards in Rivers State.
Sekibo and Opara were suspended by the Ward Executives of Ward 2 of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area and Ward 10 of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, respectively.
This is contained in a Tuesday press statement signed by Debo Olugunagba, the National Publicity Secretary: “The NWC, after a thorough consideration of the petitions by Senator Sekibo and Rt. Hon. Austin Opara dated April 17, 2023 against the purported suspension, hereby declares the action by the said Ward Executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017)”.
PDP said further that for clarity, Section 57 (7) provides that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governor or member of the National Assembly”.
The NWC has therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, teeming supporters of the Party in Rivers State and the general public to disregard the purported suspension of Senator Dr. George Thompson Sekibo and Rt. Hon. Dr. Austin Adiele Opara.
The NWC enjoins all Party members in Rivers State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the Nation.
Olugunagba also assured that  the National Working Committee,NWC, is steadily progressing in  it’s reconciliatory efforts among all members of the Party across the Country and we are encouraged by the success so far achieved.

