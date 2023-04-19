NBA Pleads for release of kidnapped Ex-President, Wali, in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The victim of the high profile kidnap yesterday on East-West road, by Jephthah Group Schools, Obio-Akpor local government area, Rivers State has been identified as Okey Wali,a Senior Advocate Nigeria,SAN, a past President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

NBA is now pleading with the abductors said to be wear military camouflage during the kidnap to release him immediately and unconditionally.

According an Eyewitness account Wali may have been trailed by his abductors intercepted his vehicle and started shooting sporadically on sighting a Police patrol vehicle at the scene. Two persons were allegedly shot dead and some Policemen injured.

However, in a statement signed by NBA President Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, he appealed to the abductors of Wali, not to harm the former NBA President. He also assured the of NBA’s full support to the family.

“Mr. Okey Wali, SAN was the 26th President of the NBA and has served this nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of the legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law.

“He is a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure.

“I, therefore, plead with the abductors not to harm Wali and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family.

“The NBA stands with and assures his family of our full support in this trying period, even as we join in praying for his safe return home,”

The NBA also noted that this ugly incident is yet another sad reminder of the weakness in the nation’s security system and the need for government to live up to the constitutional duty of providing for the welfare and security of all Nigerians.

“We urge the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend,” he said.

The yesterday incident is the second time Wali have been kidnapped. He was first abducted in Rumualogu in Port Harcourt on October. 15, 2014, while on his way to visit his brother in the neighbourhood.