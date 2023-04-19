NBA Pleads for release of kidnapped Ex-President, Wali, in Port Harcourt

NBA Pleads for release of kidnapped Ex-President, Wali, in Port Harcourt

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 9:07 am


Okey Wali,SAN, a former National President of Nigeria Bar Association,NBA, Kidnapped in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The victim of the high profile kidnap yesterday on East-West road, by Jephthah Group Schools, Obio-Akpor local government area, Rivers State has been identified as Okey Wali,a Senior Advocate Nigeria,SAN, a past President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
NBA is now pleading with the abductors said to be wear military camouflage during the kidnap to release him immediately and unconditionally.
According an Eyewitness account Wali may have been trailed by his abductors intercepted his vehicle and started shooting sporadically on sighting a Police patrol vehicle at the scene. Two persons were allegedly shot dead and some Policemen injured.
However, in a statement signed by NBA President Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, he appealed to the abductors of Wali, not to harm the former NBA President. He also assured the of NBA’s full support to the family.
“Mr. Okey Wali, SAN was the 26th President of the NBA and has served this nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of the legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law.
“He is a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure.
“I, therefore, plead with the abductors not to harm Wali and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family.
“The NBA stands with and assures his family of our full support in this trying period, even as we join in praying for his safe return home,”
The NBA also noted that this ugly incident is yet another sad reminder of the weakness in the nation’s security system and the need for government to live up to the constitutional duty of providing for the welfare and security of all Nigerians.
“We urge the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend,” he said.
The yesterday incident is the second time Wali have been kidnapped. He was first abducted in Rumualogu in Port Harcourt on October. 15, 2014, while on his way to visit his brother in the neighbourhood.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    President-elect Tinubu congratulates winners of Kebbi, Adamawa elections
    2 hours ago

    Open Letter to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu: Restoring Constitutional Order in APC – Not Negotiable
    Abia Gov. Okezie-Ikpeazu: pleads for calm, begins investigation of 7 persons who died after eating Suya and fruit juice 6 hours ago

    Why PDP suffered electoral misfortune – Abia Gov Ikpeazu
    Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio: asked to be proactive in the inauguration of the board 7 hours ago

    Arewa Group Backs Akpabio’s Ambition for Senate Presidency
    7 hours ago

    Police on trail of lawyer for using fake court bailiffs, documents to eject a civil servant
    10 hours ago

    Obidient Movement as a fascist group
    10 hours ago

    Nonesense! Sekibo, Opara Not Suspended – PDP tells Rivers Chapter
    Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State: Chairman, PDP National Convention Planning Committee 1 day ago

    Adamawa REC, Ari to be docked as INEC announces Fintiri winner