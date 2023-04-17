PDP suspends Opara, former Dep. Speaker House of Reps

*Opara is devout ally of Atiku Abubakar,PDP, Presidential Candidate

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Austin Adiele Opara, former Deputy Speaker,House of Respresentatives has been kicked out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Executive of Ward 10 in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Rivers State.

His suspension was through a public announcement signed the Chisa Amadi, Chairman of PDP Ward 10.

Chisa Amadi stated that Executives of the party passed a vote of no confidence and also suspended Austin Adiele Opara along with Mr Ikechi Chinda ( former PDP Local Government Area party Chairman in Port Harcourt), Daniel Chinda (PDP Secretary in ward 10) and Richard James (PDP Ward 10 Publicity Secretary).

The Ward 10 Chairman further explained that the decision was reached in an executive meeting wherein a review of the Presidential and National Assembly Election as well as the State Governship and State House of Assembly Elections held on 25th February and 18th March respectively. It was observed with dismay that Opara and others were involved in anti-party activities, which is a clear violation of the party constitution and norms.

The former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives and others are warned they will not be permitted to enter the party premises, unless contacted

Besides the allegation of playing anti-party activities, suspended members are accused of failing to pay their annual subscription fees as provided by section 8 subsection 9 of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended, hence the vote of no confidence and suspension.

Our Correspondent reports that suspension of Opara from PDP is happening barely 48 hours after Senator Thompson George Sekibo, representing Rivers East Senatorial District was suspended from Ward Executives of Ward 2 in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area in a similar manner and allegations

However, our Correspondent reports that crisis in Rivers PDP creating a dichotomy between supporters of Atiku Abubakar, PDP, Presidential Candidate and Governor Nyesom Wike may have led to the gale of suspensions.

In a swift reaction, Senator Sekibo dismissed the suspension as fallacious and the authors and sponsors of the said announcement were economical with the truth as they were mere fallacy.