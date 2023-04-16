LP ‘s Victor Afam Ogene defeats old PDP Reps member in Anambra

Sunday, April 16, 2023 2:55 pm


Victor Afam Ogene

Ogbaru Federal Constituency was one of the areas where supplementary polls were held on Saturday. And it was a straight duel between Victor Afam Ogene of Labour Party (LP) and Chukwuma Onyema of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the end, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ogene as winner, thus defeating Onyema the three-term incumbent House of Representatives.

It was Prof. Kingsley Ubaorji, INEC Returning Officer, who announced the results at Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area. He said Ogene polled 10,851 votes to defeat Onyema who scored 10,619.

He added that Arinze Awogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 10,155 votes as the second runner-up.

“Afam Ogene of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast is declared winner of the election,” Ubaorji said.

INEC declared the initial election held on February 25 inconclusive because of infractions and series of violence.

