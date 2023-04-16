INEC voids declaration of Binani as winner of Adamawa governorship election

When the Returning Officer in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, announced the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Aishatu Binani, as the winner of the election, everyone thought that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would put its stamp. But it suspended the collation of results of the supplementary governorship election in the State.

Apart from declaring the declaration null, void, and of no effect, INEC directed the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State and other officials involved in the election to report immediately to INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The commission stated this via a statement issued by its National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, on Sunday, April 16.

The statement read: “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to the purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa State Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer and therefore null, void, and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of the result of the supplementary election held yesterday 15th April 2023 is suspended forthwith.

“The REC for Adamawa State and all other officials involved in the process are hereby directed to report immediately to INEC headquarters in Abuja.”

INEC further condemned an attack on its two National Commissioners deployed to Adamawa State for the supplementary election, urging security agencies to “provide them with necessary security and ensure that nothing untoward befalls them”.

“The two National Commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the Commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hinderance.

“The Commission will not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targetted at our officials or the process,” the commission added.

The election results from 10 out of the 20 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State were declared by the Returning Officer before he adjourned the exercise till 11 a.m.