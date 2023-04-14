Operatives of Rivers Police Command bust child trafficking gang

*Still tracking “buyers” of 2 years boy in Asaba to rescue him.

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have apprehended a child trafficking gang in Ubima community on Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

The operation was sequel to the complaint by Ms. Precious Friday of Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State that her child was missing.

Operatives first arrested one Mercy Enyindah, who incidentally was said to have visited the Complainant’s home shortly before the disappearance of the child.

According to SP Grace Iringe-Koko,the Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, the arrest of Mercy Enyindah, who has confessed to having stolen the child and two other children, along with her accomplice, one Amaka Ewuzie,between the weeks of February 16th and March 2023, led to the arrest of one Chialuka Iheanacho and her husband, Chukwuma Iheanacho in Delta State.

Iringe-Koko said that the other members of the gang said to be in Imo State are still being trailed,while some of the rescued children have been reunited with their parents.

She also said efforts are ongoing to rescue Jasper Friday aged 2 years who was sold at Asaba in Delta State.

The Command has requested all well meaning and public spirited persons to furnish the Police with information that could lead to the rescue of the child. Meanwhile , all residents of Rivers State are advised to be weary of exposing their children to visitors they do not know intimately.

The Command’s Spokesperson advises that whenever in doubt or suspicious of any movement, they should call the Police on the following emergency numbers: 08039213071, 08098880134