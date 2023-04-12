Abductors of Kogi monarch make contact

By Richard Elesho

Abductors of Chief David Obadofin, the traditional ruler of Aghara, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Kogi State, have made contact with his family. This is even as more facts have emerged about the operation in which one person was killed.

A grapevine source confirmed that the kidnappers have made calls to the family. In their first call, they affirmed that they were in custody of the victims and that they were fine.

The Chief was subsequently allowed to speak. He was quoted as saying that those who held him and one other, captive have given them roasted yam to eat.

When asked about their location, he allegedly said he didn’t know. He added that they trekked throughout the night and were seated somewhere in the jungle, at the time of the call.

The bandits asked the family to chose between having them (i.e criminals) arrested or the release of the victims. They then warned against getting law enforcement agents involved in the matter.

There is however uncertainty about whether the hoodlums have set the price for freedom of the victims. While a source claimed that in their next call, the gunmen demanded for payment of N60,000,000 (sixty Million Naira) as ransome. Another source in Aghara said they have not set a definite monetary demand.

Obadofin and Temidayo Elewa were abducted in Aghara, an agrarian community at about 11 pm Monday night. The attackers shut sporadically, killing Mrs Toyin Onare in the process.

Toyin, a widow was said to have informed someone earlier on Saturday about going to the Cashew farm to work as labourer, in order to raise the school fees of one of her children.

The other victim, Temidayo is a young lady who was said to be on a friendly visit to the family.

Chief Obadofin’s wife was luckier. She was said to have escaped the attack, by scaling and hiding inside the ceiling.