Malta Guinness Supports CIKDAS to Promote Positive Cultural Values

To revive our cultural heritages with the sole responsibility of focusing on moral values, which is highly believed to be the best way in solving many problems we are facing today, Malta Guinness has given support to the Center for Indigenous Knowledge, Development and Sustainability (CIKDAS), to organise one-day Event titled ‘Indigenous Women as a Catalyst for Good Governance ‘.

At the well-attended event which took place in Ado-Ekiti, a few days ago, the convener of the event, Princess Jumoke Owoola, who also doubles as the CIKDAS Project Director, revealed that the need to constantly reawaken the interest of the masses and ensure compliance was what gave birth to the event.

“Our culture is dying here at home, but foreigners in developed countries are tapping into the positive aspects of our culture and making use of it for their own developmental goals. We need to brazen up “.

Continuing, Jumoke Owoola whose organisation CIKDAS has been hosting the events for over a decade opined further that the theme of the event was targeted at Women to make it more accepted, as well as having more positive impacts from the homefronts to the larger populace.

“Women have a grip on the populace. They dominate the house. They have an on the society too. Even where men call the shots, women have a way of making positive impacts felt. They are multitasking naturally and this they can do without complaints.

We know that when a woman is coming to such an event, men and children will be invited along. And where Men are not coming along, the Men will still ask about the outcome of the event upon getting home. And this method has greatly made the event a sought- after. Participants were begging us to come again. The belief is that cultural revival will surely restore normalcy in our society, be it kidnapping issue, rape, violence, cultural norms, or organic or indigenous foods which can aid our health and body systems.” Owoola said.

In another development, one of the participants, Christianah Afe called on the government at the state and federal levels to make the issue of cultural values revival a must in our schools. This to her “will allow positive norms to be in the veins of the youngsters to grow with it . It can never be too much . Constant reminder will pave way for better results “. Afe enthused.

Odunola Odunayo, a Jss1 student said that cultural values revival must start from the cradle. “The way we greet, the way we respect elders at home and in schools. Even also, the way we reason amongst our peers. Religion and beliefs might be different, but the ability to learn how to tolerate each other matters, irrespective of one’s tribe or nationality “. He retorted.

Mr Adubiaran James said that the need to tolerate each other was paramount in Nigeria decades ago. And this is why he supports cultural values awareness at any fora.

“We are one. The same blood flows in our veins. Stability will make the country develop faster. It will make societal ills be reduced in our society”. He said aloud.

Malta Guinness as part of her Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR) has been supporting CIKDAS in the areas bothering community development, culture, revival, Teachers’ advancement and positive awareness drives targeted at rebuilding the society.