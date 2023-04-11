Explain yourself on leaked alleged audio conversation with Oyedepo, FG tells Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been challenged by the Federal Government to clarify his position on a leaked audio of the conversation he allegedly had with Bishop David Oyedepo. He is the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said this when he addressing the media on Monday in London. He said Obi should clarify what he meant by saying the leaked conversation was “a fake doctored audio call.”

“I need to draw the attention of Nigerians to the recent leaked audio of conversation between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the cleric.

“The leaked audio rattled Nigerians because we heard Obi pleading with the cleric to interfere on his behalf to convince Christians that this is a religious war and they should support him,” he said.

The minister, according to a NAN report, said that in the aftermath of the leaked audio, Obi came out to say that it was “a fake, doctored audio call.”

The minister added, “If it is fake, it means it never took place. But if it is doctored, it means there was that conversation but it was manipulated.

“Obi needs to come out and make the clarification on whether the conversation did not take place or it took place, but it was doctored.

“If it was doctored, which part of it was doctored?

“Is it the beginning, the middle or the end or is it the ‘Yes Daddy’ part of it, or where he said it was a religious war?”

Mohammed added: “From the outcome of the presidential elections, you will see that Obi got his vote mostly from areas where he comes from and his religious leaning.

“This is not good for the politics of Nigeria and it is very dangerous.

“As a result of this kind of campaign, Nigeria is more divided than ever and people are being heard commenting either based on their religious position or ethnic origin.

“Many otherwise respected commentators are not left behind on the effect of this divisive politics,” he said.