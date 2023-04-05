My interview with Channels TV was twisted – Soyinka

My interview with Channels TV was twisted – Soyinka

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 10:29 am


Professor Wole Soyinka

Prof. Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate, has condemned the way his recent interview with Channels Television was twisted by a section of the media.

He expressed his displeasure in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 4.

Below is his statement:

MEDIA RESPONSIBILITY

By Wole SOYINKA

What I have read – at least, thus far – this morning, extracted from a one and a half long interview, conducted  a week ago with CHANNELS Television, brings once more to the fore, the critical responsibility of the media in transmitting the spoken, even recorded – word  to the public.  This is especially crucial in. a time of civic uncertainty. When remarks are taken out of context, spliced into a new one, provided a sensational headline, distortions become stamped on public receptivity, and the central intent of one’s remarks becomes completely unrecognizable.

I denounced the menacing utterances of a Vice-Presidential aspirant as unbecoming. It was a gladiatorial challenge directed at the judiciary and, by implication, the rest of the democratic polity. But what on earth has happened to my even more urgent condemnation of the physical violence inflicted on those designated “strangers” in Lagos in the lead up to, and during  governorship elections?  This prejudicial selectivity is a betrayal of trust, and I find it contemptuous of public deserving. My critique of incipient fascism in the movement remains grounded in indisputable evidence. Throughout the interview, I continued to stress that the final word had yet to be pronounced on the elections – that omission renders the full message tendentious!

My rejection of fascism is nothing new. On three occasions, I was able to send a message to Peter Obi that, if he lost the election, it would be his followers who lost it for him. It was depressing to watch his lieutenant, a crucially positioned. voice of a movement that has “broken the mould”, threaten the totality of social existence. Whatever our ideological leaning, is Donald Trump the ideal template for a burgeoning democracy in the nation?

On a minor note, I remain concerned by the alleged complaint by me of people not following “instructions”. If words are garbled in recording, the speaker can be reached for clarification – else, simply leave out the unclear section completely to avoid misrepresentation. After all, piecemeal transmission is legitimate proceeding, as long as a part is not presented as the whole. I am not a member of the Labour Party, so how can giving ‘instructions’ become my role? Like a number of others, I have admittedly contributed to the making of this moment  – going back several years – and it is painful to have the followers of such a movement send it slithering backwards and down the fascistic slope.

I hope CHANNELS plans to  provide the entire interview.  After months of having to endure total fabrications of partisan utterances that are strange to me, even in their very choice of words,  it is most aggravating to have this, the first I have conceded in my authenticated person, casually subjected to selective editing and dissemination.

Let us play by the rules of mutual obligation, or else abandon public discourse altogether.

 

Wole SOYINKA

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Interim government: DSS and reverse psychology
    Donald Trump in court 11 hours ago

    Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts
    17 hours ago

    President-elect Tinubu salutes Adams Oshiomhole’s courage at 71
    17 hours ago

    Marital Peace On Purpose: An Ideal?
    2 days ago

    Ebenezer Obey at 81: How he survived his early difficult life
    2 days ago

    When A Nation is Devoid of Ethics
    2 days ago

    Remember Rwanda
    2 days ago

    APC and Questions of Progressive Credentials