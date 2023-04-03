Rivers:PDP Supporters protest to INEC,demand joint inspection of documents by parties 

The protesters carried placards with varying inscriptions like:” No one party should be allowed to inspect materials alone.”, “Police and INEC want to instigate crisis in the state”, “We want Certified True Copies, CTCs, to defend our mandates”.and others.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Samuel Nwanosike, also the Chairman of the Ikwerre local government Council area said it was within the rights of the PDP to get the required documents to defend the mandates secured during the concluded elections.

Recall could be made that Tonye Cole, the Governorship candidate for APC had led supporters of the party to the INEC Office in Port Harcourt last week accusing them of frustrating its Lawyers access to vital documents to challenge the victory of PDP at the election tribunal.

Meanwhile, the arrested and detained Lawyers hired by APC have been released from custody and vital seized INEC documents are being processed to file cases and the tribunal had been recovered.

Tonye Cole confirmed the release of the Lawyers and recovered documents from the Police accused the state government of using Police to intimidate political opponents.