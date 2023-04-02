Breaking: I never campaigned for any politician, says Oyedepo

Breaking: I never campaigned for any politician, says Oyedepo

Sunday, April 2, 2023 1:29 pm


Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

By Nehru Odeh

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners Chapel, Dr. David Oyedepo said on Sunday 2 April that he has never campaigned for any politician or solicit on their behalf during any election in Nigeria.

The cleric made this clarification while speaking on faith at the church’s headquarters at Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State, according to The Whistler.

This is coming less than 24 hours after a media platform claimed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, called the cleric on the eve of the 2023 presidential poll to to seek his support and help instruct Christians in South West Nigeria to vote for him.

Oyedepo, who did not make any direct reference to the alleged leaked phone conversation between him and Obi, said he never spoke to any group of people on behalf of any politician.

He added that all political parties sought his prayers and advice prior to the election and he availed them.

He said, “Nobody had ever told me what to say in this world. No.

“I have never campaigned for anybody or speak on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven.

“There is no (political) party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and for advice.

“I advised them, some, they didn’t take. Those who chose to take it, they see results; those who said no, they are going about it (laughs).

“If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change,” Oyedepo maintained.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    For non-performing wives only
    4 hours ago

    The fiction of an interim government
    President Buhari unveils new redesigned naira notes 6 hours ago

    The Pains and Gains of Naira Redesign
    14 hours ago

    President-elect Tinubu hails renowned Professor of Electrical Engineering, Adegbulugbe, at 68
    19 hours ago

    BBTitans: Why Khosi may win the $100,000 grand prize
    19 hours ago

    Ogun Governorship Election: OGD Hiding Behind the Needle
    21 hours ago

    Probe Adebutu, Ogun PDP’s electoral infractions, group tasks security agencies
    22 hours ago

    Anxiety as Rivers Government Demolition of Properties Around AIT/Raypower Begins