Breaking: I never campaigned for any politician, says Oyedepo

By Nehru Odeh

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners Chapel, Dr. David Oyedepo said on Sunday 2 April that he has never campaigned for any politician or solicit on their behalf during any election in Nigeria.

The cleric made this clarification while speaking on faith at the church’s headquarters at Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State, according to The Whistler.

This is coming less than 24 hours after a media platform claimed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, called the cleric on the eve of the 2023 presidential poll to to seek his support and help instruct Christians in South West Nigeria to vote for him.

Oyedepo, who did not make any direct reference to the alleged leaked phone conversation between him and Obi, said he never spoke to any group of people on behalf of any politician.

He added that all political parties sought his prayers and advice prior to the election and he availed them.

He said, “Nobody had ever told me what to say in this world. No.

“I have never campaigned for anybody or speak on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven.

“There is no (political) party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and for advice.

“I advised them, some, they didn’t take. Those who chose to take it, they see results; those who said no, they are going about it (laughs).

“If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change,” Oyedepo maintained.