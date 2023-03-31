Laws establishing KOTRAMA inhuman – Court

Richard Elesho

In an effort to sanitize road management, a High Court of Justice sitting in Lokoja on Thursday criminalised the activities of Kogi State Transport Management Authority (KOTRAMA), and has set aside the Law Establishing the Agency.

KOTRAMA was set up by Kogi State government to checkmate the activities of motorists both private and commercial in the state. However, the body went beyond its boundary by choosing its own laws and traumatising road users in the state.

The court declared that the law contravenes the Provisions of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act 2007.

Justice Clement Kekere delivering his judgement in a suit brought before it by Martins Ojonimi Atojoko against Kogi State Transport Management Authority (KOTRAMA) and three others, declared the agency as illegal.

While pointing out that the laws establishing it is inhuman and established to cause hardship on motorists.