At Tinubu’s 71st birthday prayers, thanksgiving service, clerics call for national unity, good governance

Clerics have called for the strengthening of national unity and tasked the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to deliver on his promise of good governance.

The Islamic clerics made the call on Wednesday at the Alausa Central Mosque, during the special prayers and thanksgiving for Asiwaju Tinubu to mark his 71st birthday ceremony.

Asiwaju Tinubu requested special prayers in mosques and churches across the country instead of the celebratory annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium

Delivering a sermon during the special prayers, the Chief Imam/ Missioner, Ikwan Musulumi, Sheikh Abdulhakeem Muhammed Awwal, compared the President-elect with Prophets Musa and Yusuf (Moses and Joshua) who led the children of Israel out of captivity in Egypt to the promised land.

Sheikh Awwal said God had chosen Asiwaju Tinubu as the next leader of Nigeria to make life better for the people, adding that the former Governor of Lagos must deliver on his campaign promises.

“God has lifted our father Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the incoming President of Nigeria. God that helped him to run Lagos well will also help him to be a good leader for Nigeria. He is like Prophets Musa and Yusuf that God used to lead the children of Israel out of bondage. We know he will do well for Nigerians the way he achieved many good things in Lagos. We pray God will grant him good health, knowledge and understanding.”

In his own homily, National Missioner, Ansar-Ur-deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh AbdulRaman Olanrewaju Ahmad, harped on the importance of peace and unity in Nigeria because no leader can do anything meaningful when there is instability and strife.

Sheikh Ahmad urged Nigerians to rally behind the President-elect and support him to succeed in office from May 29, 2023 when he will take the reins of power.

“We need a peaceful society and as Nigerians we must live together in peace and harmony. We must support our incoming President, Asiwaju Tinubu so he can do all the good things he promised. He is capable and knowledgeable to make Nigeria better.”

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, in his vote of thanks at the event restated that Asiwaju Tinubu won the presidential election and those kicking against his victory should avail themselves of the constitutional process of seeking redress instead of seeking to cause political crisis by calling for unconstitutional take over of power by the military.

Dr. Hamzat recalled the words of John F. Kennedy, former United States President, who said during his inauguration in 1963 that America will rally behind all those who seek the goodness and greatness of his country, saying the Nigeria President-elect would also do well for all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria that seek her greatness.

Special prayers were also offered for President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife Aisha Buhari to end their tenure well. The clerics also offered prayers for Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the President-elect, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, his deputy, Dr. Hamzat, and all elected Governors, Federal and State lawmakers across the country that God should direct them to be good leaders that will make life better for the people.

The Special prayers and thanksgiving event was attended by Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Idowu Obasa, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji, Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, Lagos State All Progressives Congress Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Lagos socialite and APC chieftain, Alhaji Mutiu Areh, traditional rulers and other top government officials.