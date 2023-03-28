Lessons from the generation before us!

By Temitope Ajayi

The older generation continues to prove, in practical terms, that they are better than us in many ways. If our generation and those behind us can be less conceited, there is so much to benefit from the knowledge, experience, comportment and wisdom of the older generation.

The woke generation lives in a bubble. This is a generation quick to flaunt their unicorns, the buzzing creativity and disruptive energy in innovation and technology as testaments to being better and smarter than their forebears when facts reveal all they have actually achieved in real sense is merely piggybacking on the achievements and hard work of the older generation.

If there is anything to take away from the older generation, it is their discipline, elevated minds and punctuality.

Yesterday, at the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture, I paid significant attention to five accomplished senior citizens and statesmen in their 80s, who have formed the graceful habit of attending the annual event. I write of no other persons than Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Pascal Dozie, founder of Diamond Bank and retired Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, former CEO and Chairman of Nestle Plc., Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth and Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chairman, Juli Pharmacy and former Minister of Health.

For an event that was advertised to start by 11am, these old and distinguished men arrived much earlier and waited till the end of proceedings. They radiated poise, dignity and positive aura that brightened up the room and drew everyone, both old and young to them, in reverence.

These are noble men. These are people who have brought honour to this country. And come to think of it, they achieved so much in their 30s and 40s, reached the top in their careers.

These are individuals that the younger generation must continue to learn from and draw from their fountain of wisdom. Anything short of this is an unimaginable scenario and continued obliteration of our time-tested values.

I personally had a good time with Chief Anyaoku and Professor Akinyemi at the lecture and later in the evening during the dinner in honour of the Keynote Speaker, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson.