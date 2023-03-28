Buhari to Flag off Oil Exploration in Nasarawa State Today

Today, March 28, 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari will flag off the Ebenyi-A Exploration Well located at Obi Local government Area of Nasarawa State.

This will mark the exploration of crude oil in Nasarawa State by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL)

The NNPC made this known via its official Twitter handle on Monday evening, March 27, 2023

The Special Assistant to the President on Digital & New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi via his Twitter handle said: “Crude oil exploration will formally commence in Nasarawa State this week, with the drilling of a Well to be known as “Ebenyi-A”—would’ve been the 1st oil well in North Central, but Kogi recently became oil-producing thru a handful of newly-assigned wells including ‘Oda River-1’.”

In 2010, NNPC commenced exploration activities in the state and had found a significant amount of oil there.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari during a meeting with the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule last January said the company would continue to do its best to bring immediate value to Nigerians

“This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuels due to the energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you.

“We have seen a great potential for finding hydrocarbon in Nasarawa State. We are very optimistic that it would be a successful exercise.

‘It will not end there, once you find oil, you do further works to develop it not just for the benefit of the community around it but for Nasarawa State and the country.”

The NNPC Ltd had in January announced the discovery of oil in Nasarawa State adding that was in continuation of its oil exploration activities in the country’s inland basins.