Nigeria Air to Fly Before Buhari Leaves in May – Sirika

The much expected National Carrier, Nigeria Air, will debut before President Muhammadu Buhari hands over power on May 29.

This was revealed by Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, during his presentation at the National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023 recently in Abuja.

He added that the federal government “is taking all necessary measures to overcome the hurdles introduced by the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.”

The Muhammadu Buhari administration, as Sirika put it, had supported local airlines more than all previous governments in the country.

In his words: “About 50 pilots have come to me complaining about their unemployment status. The national carrier should be able to employ more pilots and create other job opportunities.

“Ethiopian Airlines, the bidder for the national carrier is highly competent, and profitable enough to add value to the Nigerian aviation sector,” he added.

Apart from focussing on investment in airports terminals by the private sector and airside infrastructure in the last couple of years, the minstry, as Sirika said, “had supported development of associated services such as aircraft maintenance and airport service providers.

“The investment in air navigation systems is to provide and improve safe and enhanced air traffic management services.

“Support financing of airlines and other aircraft-related investments based on the feasibility, transition gaps and sustainability of such investment.

“Also, providing an overview of the infrastructural developments and other allied achievements in the Aviation Sector since the inception of President Buhari’s administration,” he said