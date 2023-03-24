Lie! CJN and Tinubu didn’t hold secret meeting 

Friday, March 24, 2023 2:05 am


CJN Ariwoola

APC Presidential Campaign Council to what it called the grossly fake, misleading and malicious story about the Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola disguising to meet President-elect Bola Tinubu in London.

The story, according to Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, was a pure concoction “from the hallucinating minds of hatchet men bent on creating doubts and public distrust about the legitimacy of our recent election, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Onanuga continued: “We refute emphatically that there has been no clandestine meeting between the President-elect and the respected Chief Justice of our country, any where. It’s pure fabricated news, groundless in fact and authenticity.

To show that the story was a mere salacious fiction, meant to draw traffic to the discredited purveyor, it claimed the Chief Justice left Nigeria for London on 11 March, on a wheel chair to board a plane.

The President elect left Nigeria on 21 March, 10 clear days thereafter. What kind of appointment or secret meeting will the two men have arranged in London, with so wide disparate arrival dates, except in the imagination of the false news merchants?

We can confirm that the President-elect, who left Nigeria Tuesday has not been in London.
He is right now in France to have a deserved rest, after a hectic campaign that began in January 2022.

He will go to London thereafter before proceeding to Mecca for the lesser Hajj.

As we move towards inauguration on 29 May, 2023, Nigerians should expect more false and salacious news from a section of the Nigerian media, on the payroll of the opposition.

We urge the media once again to cross check their information from the President-elect media office before rushing to press.”

 

