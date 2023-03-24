Adeleke, you’re the elected Osun Governor – Appeal Court

Adeleke, you’re the elected Osun Governor – Appeal Court

Friday, March 24, 2023 2:23 pm


Senator Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke was today, reinstated as Osun State governor by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

A three-member panel of justices delivered judgment in the appeal filed by Adeleke on Friday. It held that the election tribunal “erred when it ruled that the 1st and 2nd respondents (Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress) proved their allegation of over-voting.”

The judges issued their verdict that Adeleke “is the duly elected governor of the state.”

In January, the Osun governorship election tribunal delivered a judgment that Oyetola was able to prove that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.

Consequently, the majority judgment of the tribunal “ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and issue a fresh one to Oyetola as the duly elected governor of Osun.”

Adeleke, not satisfied, headed for the Court of Appealed.

