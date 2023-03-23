Ekweremadu, wife, doctor found guilty of organ trafficking

By Nehru Odeh

After a six-week trial at the Old Baily, former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and their doctor, Dr Obinna Obeta have been found guilty of organ trafficking.

However, the Ekweremadus’ daughter Sonia, 25, wept as she was cleared of the same charge on Thursday.

The victim, a 21-year-old street trader from Lagos, was brought to the UK last year to provide a kidney to Sonia in an £80,000 private transplant at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Emweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56; and Obeta, 51, were found guilty of facilitating that travel to exploit the young man