Court grants N100m bail to Federal Lawmaker, deposits passport 

Thursday, March 23, 2023 3:13 pm


Chinyere Igwe nabbed with about $500,000 US dollars allegedly meant to bribe Security agencies and INEC Officers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted N100 million bail to Chinyere Igwe, a federal Lawmaker representing Port Harcourt constituency 2 at the House of Representatives, standing trial for money laundering charges.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Stephen  Daylop-Pam,  in his ruling on the bail application, ordered  Chinyere Igwe to deposit his international passport with the Nigeria Immigration  Service and should not travel outside the country throughout his trial period.
Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam thereafter adjourned till the 4th of May, 2023 for the commencement of the trial.
Recall that Chinyere Igwe was arraigned in Court on the allegations that he was arrested on the 24th day of February 2023, (the eve of the Presidential election), for having the sum of USD 498,000, (Four hundred and ninety-eight thousand US Dollars) without declaring the sum at the Central Bank of Nigeria under the money laundering Act.
The office of the Federal Attorney General of the federation has handed over the prosecution of the case to the state Attorney General. A  Course in the Rivers State Attorney General’s office, Chidi Eke, disclosed this at a previous sitting of the Court.

