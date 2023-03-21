Shocking: PDP’s Lawal-Dare kicks out Matawalle as Zamfara governor

In what can be described as one of the shocking outcomes of the 2023 governorship election, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare has kicked out has kicked out Governor Bello Matawalle as governor of Zamfara State.

According to results of Zamfara 18 March governorship election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Lawal-Dare polled 377,726 votes to deny Matawalle from having a second term of office.

The PDP candidate won in 14 local government areas of the state.

Matawalle, who contested on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC scored 311,976 votes. But the votes were not enough to guarantee him another four years tenure of office as chief executive of Zamfara State.

“I Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.

“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected,” the returning officer declared.