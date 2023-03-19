Breaking: Umo Eno of PDP wins Akwa Ibom governorship election

Sunday, March 19, 2023 6:06 pm


Mr Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the Akwa Ibom governorship election held on March 18.

According to results announced by the returning officer for the election, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, the Vice Chancellor, Nigerian Maritime University, the PDP candidate won in 29 out of 31 Local Government Areas of the state to defeat his closest challenger, Sen. Bassey Akpan of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Eno scored 354,348 votes to beat Akpan who got 136,262 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 129,602 votes in the governorship election to come third.

On the other hand, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 12,509 votes while Labour Party (LP) scored 4,746 votes.

