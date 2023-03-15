Lagos 2023: Aregbesola campaigns for APC candidate Sanwo-Olu 

Lagos 2023, Rauf Aregbesola, APC, Babajide Sanwo-Olu ,

” In Door-to-door Campaign in Ojokoro

*Meets Hausa

In politics, there is no permanent friend or enemy but permanent interests. This seems to be the case as the the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola this week, visited the Hausa community, Artisans and the Traditional Leadership of Ojokoro in Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Area of Lagos state. This seems to show that the conflict between the minister and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is being settled. Aregbesoka is up and about to ensure victory for APC on Saturday, 18 March, 2023 Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in Lagos State.

Aregbesola and party leaders visited the Abattoir and did a door-to-door campaign to the electorate , so that, as Gazelle news put it, ensure the continuity of good governance under the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the state.

Aregbesola said the only way the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s next President can carry weight, is a vote for the APC at all levels, “as the party remains the only best bet for qualitative leadership and responsible government that serves the interest of the people.”

The former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State noted that Governor Sanwo-Olu has so far “built on the development roadmap of the state entrenched since 1999, urging Lagosians not to be swayed by the antics of the opposition, who are not genuinely passionate about the people.

“The APC is the only option for accelerated and massive development across the federation. Look at what we have done here in Lagos since 1999 and the states we have governed across the country. This shows that there is no other way but following those who are competent enough to do the job.

“We are all one. There is no discrimination whatsoever anywhere. All of us have been here for decades living peacefully and harmoniously without any issue. We will continue in that fashion, while enjoying good governance provided by our great party in all aspects, and most importantly, voting Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates on Saturday.

“It is when we win on Saturday that we will able to consolidate on Asiwaju’s victory, by supporting the APC. By the grace of God, our party will not let you down.”

Representatives of the Hausa Communit, the Oba of Ojokoro and all artisan groups commended the Minister for identifying with them.

They, as Gazelle put it, assured Aregbesola and his team of their readiness to support the party at all times.

“We will not allow those who do not know about governance to lead us. We will vote for the APC. Sanwo-Olu and his colleagues are performers and we will not but reward them with a second term in office, for doing well.”

Speaking during one of the visit to a traditional ruler’s palace, the Olu of Ojokoro Ifako Ijaye, HRM Oba Taiwo Oluwalanbe, assured the Minister of the cooperation of his people, saying they will go out peacefully to cast their votes and support progressive government in Lagos.

“You can be rest assured that our people will come out enmasse on Saturday to cast their vote peacefully. Minister, you know our desire in Ojokoro, we know that you will help us push them, so we will vote for a progressive government in Lagos,” HRM Oba Taiwo Oluwalanbe Olu stated.