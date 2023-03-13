Obi to Edo people: Repeat the 25 February support for LP governorship candidate this Saturday

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of next Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has charged party supporters in Edo State to sustain the 25 February election momentum and propel all party candidates to victory.

Obi who gave the charge on Saturday while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters during a thank you visit to the state, said Nigerians have begun a new movement which no one can stop.

He was accompanied by the crowd of supporters from New Benin Market through Mission Road, Sapele Road before climaxing it at Adesuwa Road.

While urging the electorate not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election, he noted that they must complete what they have started by coming out enmass to vote for the candidate of the Labour Party and ensure that they win the 24 seat in the State House of Assembly.

According to him, “Nigeria must not be allowed to remain the way it is, there must be a paradigm shift for a better and a prosperous Nigeria.

“We have begun the journey of a new Nigeria and nobody will stop it, We will not allow Nigeria to remain the way it is.

“I am here to thank you for the feat recorded on February 25. We will vote for Labour Party, come March 18,” Obi said.

He said the party would organised a retreat for candidates who have emerged victorious in the just concluded national assembly elections and the ones to be conducted on the 18 of March so that they can do things differently and change the political narratives of the country.

In his speech, the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, insisted the party’s candidates for the House of Assembly election are not sponsored by any other parties or candidates and so, they remain the party’s candidates.

He noted that because the people of the state have rejected their parties, they are looking for how they could attach themselves to Labour Party to win the election.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, said the endorsement of the candidates by Obi showed that the party is not in any alliance with any other party for the state assemblies election.

While commending the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi and the national chairman, Julius Abure, for visiting the state, Ogbaloi said: “Your presence have further boosted the confidence of all the Obidients supporters in the state.