Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu sympathise with victims of Ikeja train accident

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu sympathise with victims of Ikeja train accident

Thursday, March 9, 2023 2:38 pm


Ikeja train accident

The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu have expressed deep shock and sorrow over the early Thursday morning accident involving a train and a Lagos State Government staff bus, which happened between Shogunle and Ikeja axis.

According to Tinubu: “I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families affected by the gory incident involving a train and a bus in the Ikeja area of Lagos State earlier today.

I am praying for all, including those who died and those who sustained injuries in the tragic and unfortunate incident.

My thoughts are with them and with the Lagos State Government, even as I continue to follow the emergency response efforts closely and offer support, where necessary, to ensure that survivors and others involved receive the best care.”

Also, the Governor, who is saddened by the event, sent deep condolences to the families of those that lost their lives in the accident, praying that God would grant them eternal rest.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the accident. The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos state government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities.

Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state.
My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to Lagosians who joined the State’s first responders in the search and rescue operation, saying the true spirit of Lagos must be sustained at all times.
“A big thank you to well meaning Lagosians who immediately joined in rescue efforts. Our first responders and emergency services are on ground and we will share more information shortly.” He said.

The Governor promised to give updates on the incident as it is deemed necessary.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Fans of popular singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has taken to the streets of Lagos to protest over his prolonged absence on social media. 34 mins ago

    Davido’s fans protest in Lagos over his absence on social media
    4 hours ago

    BBTitans: How Yemi’s exit has affected me – Khosi
    5 hours ago

    Many Casualties as Train Crushes LASG Staff Bus at PWD, Ikeja, Lagos
    KLM Plane: Dead body found inside KLM flight from Lagos to Amsterdam 6 hours ago

    Breach of Contract: Lagos Engineer Slams N45m Suit on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
    7 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu to CP: Fish Out Perpetrators of Akere Auto Spare Part Market Fire
    17 hours ago

    Now, Tinubu can inspect election materials – Court
    The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has reiterated the commitment of her office to the welfare and advancement of Nigerian women. 17 hours ago

    IWD: Orelope-Adefulire restates OSSAP-SDGs’ commitment to welfare of women
    INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu 18 hours ago

    Breaking: INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections