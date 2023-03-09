Many Casualties as Train Crushes LASG Staff Bus at PWD, Ikeja, Lagos

A Lagos State Government staff bus with registration no 04A- 48LA was this morning crushed by a moving train at PWD, Ikeja area of Lagos.

LASTMA enforcement officers who were the first emergency responder at the scene of the accident had called other emergency responders and at present rescue activities are currently on-going.

The accident, according to a statement by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA recorded many casualties as the staff bus is fully loaded with govt staffs going to office this morning.

LASTMA officials and other emergency responders are on ground rescuing victims of the accident

More details later….