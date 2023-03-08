President-Elect Tinubu rejoices with Osinbajo at 66

President-Elect Tinubu rejoices with Osinbajo at 66

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 10:52 am


V.P. Yemi Osinbajo

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his hearty congratulations to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on his 66th birthday. The Vice President turns 66 today, Wednesday March 8, 2023.

Asiwaju Tinubu lauded the leadership and administrative skills of Professor Osinbajo and his professional accomplishments as an academic and erudite lawyer, which have seen him serve successfully as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice during his administration as Governor of Lagos and now as the Vice President of Nigeria.

“I rejoice and celebrate with our Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on attainment of 66 today. Professor Osinbajo has been a remarkable intellectual in public service since he served with me in Lagos as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. He contributed immensely to the success of our administration and led our justice sector reforms.

“As the Vice President of our country, Professor Osinbajo has partnered very well with our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, to deliver on the progressive programmes of our party to make life better for Nigerians especially in areas of massive infrastructural development and life-changing Social Investment Programmes.

“On this special day, I join his immediate family, friends and political associates to wish him continuous good health. Many happy returns dear Professor Osinbajo.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Peter Obi and his team storm Appeal Court
    2 hours ago

    Support My Re-election for Greater Lagos – Sanwo-Olu
    3 hours ago

    A closing argument for Sanwo-Olu
    13 hours ago

    Explaining Peter Obi’s victory
    14 hours ago

    Otegbeye’s condemnation of Ogun cargo airport shows his aversion for good things – Group
    18 hours ago

    We witnessed Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s presence in London court today
    18 hours ago

    Crisis hits LP in Rivers, endorses Fubara of PDP, dumps Ituboh 
    20 hours ago

    The Lagos-New York-London Echo Chamber